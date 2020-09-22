Floyd County's elections board laid out plans -- including pandemic policies and poll worker training -- for the Nov. 3 election.
For the three weeks before Election Day on Nov. 3, at least two precincts will be available to voters for both early voting and weekend voting.
From Oct. 12 to Oct. 30, Floyd County voters will have the chance to cast their ballots early and in person at either the Floyd County Administration Building Community Room at 12 E. Fourth Ave or Garden Lakes Baptist Church at 2200 Redmond Circle from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For the week of Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, the Floyd County Health Department located at 16 E. 12th St. will also be available for voters. For the week of Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, the Rome Civic Center at 400 Civic Center Dr. will be open for early voting.
Weekend voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Room and at Garden Lakes Baptist Church on the weekends of Oct. 17-18 and Oct. 24-25.
During the first two weekends of October, the elections board will host poll worker and poll manager training for both new poll workers and returning poll workers. Board member Melanie Conrad said they are looking at using the Forum River Center to host the training.
The board members also talked about COVID-19 precautions at the meeting, saying they will be handing out disposable styluses for voters to use on the touch screen equipment at the polls.
After the meeting, Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady confirmed that ballots have already been printed with the former 14th Congressional District Democratic Party candidate Kevin Van Ausdal's name on them.
Van Ausdal announced his withdrawal from candidacy on Sept. 11 and moved out of the state. Representatives from the Georgia Secretary of State's office earlier said the Democratic Party would not be able to put forward another candidate for the post since the withdrawal fell within a statutory 60-day window.
The Georgia Secretary of State's Office will be sending out paper notices with absentee ballots, Brady said, to informing voters that Van Ausdal is no longer an eligible candidate and any votes cast for him will not be counted. There will also be signage included at precincts to inform in-person voters.
Brady said he is still awaiting confirmation from the state on that matter.