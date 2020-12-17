After hearing from multiple Old East Rome neighborhood residents and St. Mary's School staff and parents, the Rome-Floyd Board of Adjustments denied a request to reshape three parcels for a Popeye's restaurant on Turner McCall Boulevard.
The property, currently zoned community commercial, has been vacant for at least five years and sits adjacent to East Seventh Street and Holmes Road. The application requested to reduce the setback by 15 feet, reduce the landscape strip along Turner McCall to 12 feet and to allow existing parking spaces accessible within 10 feet of a street right of way line.
The application was originally up for a vote in November, but after hearing strong opposition from the public, the board decided to table it and mull over it over.
Old East Rome residents and St. Mary's staff and parents voiced concern for traffic safety, saying that the drive-thru would spill out onto Seventh Street and create a major issue.
St. Mary's School bus drive Dee Brewer said it would be an "enormous" safety hazard to allow a restaurant with two drive-thru lanes to be built on the property and that the traffic would spill into Seventh and Holmes, which are already very narrow.
Parent Teacher Organization President Karen Smith of St. Mary's agreed with Brewer's statements, saying the school generates a lot of traffic as is.
"I fear for the safety of my children getting to and from school already with the traffic generated on Turner McCall," Smith said. "It's already a congested strip of property."
She went on to say that even though Long John Silver's was there for over 40 years, it doesn't mean that another restaurant should be there and that it wasn't right for St. Mary's.
Applicant Bob Ledbetter pointed out that under the current zoning, a lot of other businesses can move into the current property and create a potential traffic problem.
Senior planner Brice Wood listed potential businesses such as offices, other restaurants, vape shops or tattoo shops.
Those in favor of the request also pointed out that a new building on the road would be more aesthetically appealing than the current vacant building sitting on the property.
While board member Terry Williamson made a motion to approve, the motion failed three to two.