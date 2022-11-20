Since the covid pandemic began in 2020, our nation has seen its blood supplies dwindle. People have been sheltering at home, avoiding gatherings and, most importantly, working from home.
"A large part of our blood donations came from blood drives at work and church," says Max Winitz of Blood Assurance. "Once people started working from home, and avoiding large gatherings, we saw a significant drop."
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving healthcare facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. It's the main blood supplier for both hospitals in Rome.
The holiday season is seen as a perfect storm with travel returning to pre-pandemic levels. And the more travel, the more accidents and need for trauma care.
So holiday travel has returned, but blood donations have not. Yet.
"There have been times when we've had less than a half day's supply of certain blood types," says Winitz. "It's at a very critical state."
The best way to help is to visit the Blood Assurance office in the Midtown Crossing Shopping Center on Shorter Avenue next to Hobby Lobby and behind Truett's Chick-Fil-A. There's also one in Cartersville at the Main Street Shopping Center between Publix and T.J. Maxx.
"We also need people to organize blood drives at their place of work or worship," says Winitz.
To organize a blood drive at work, or to locate a blood drive near you, visit their website: BloodAssurance.org.
So, as Winitz says, "Roll up a sleeve, donate blood and be a hero."