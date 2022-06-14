In this 2020 photo, Michael Jones with the county water department and Leigh Rush with the fire department sit patiently as their blood is drawn during a blood drive at the Rome-Floyd County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday. The Heroes Unified blood drive was open to the public but specifically geared to draw public safety personnel.
Local public safety agencies will be hosting a blood drive at the Law Enforcement Center and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning.
The Heroes Unified Blood Drive will take place from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The agencies organizing the event are Atrium Health Floyd EMS, AdventHealth Redmond EMS, Floyd County Corrections, Rome-Floyd Fire Department, Floyd County Police Department., Rome Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Community Supervision and Floyd County E-911.
The Heroes Unified Blood Drive was first organized in 2018 and has been held every year since then.
“Once again, we are so appreciative of all of these agencies coming together for this great cause,” said Brian McDaniel, regional director of operations for Blood Assurance. “This collaboration will help save lives at Atrium Floyd Medical Center and Advent Health Redmond. We invite the community to come out, roll up a sleeve and be someone’s hero.”
All donors will receive a complimentary Blood Assurance insulated tote bag. A few lucky donors may even find a $50 gas gift card inside their bags.
To schedule an appointment, visit BloodAssurance.org/schedule. Donors may also call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (or 16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.