Blood donors have through Friday to claim a benefit beyond saving lives — free tickets to a Rome Braves baseball game.
Blood Assurance launched its latest promotion on July 1 as a reward for anyone giving blood at its Rome donation center, 178 Shorter Ave.
“With schools being out and summer travel, giving blood is not at the forefront of many people’s minds,” said Christopher Swafford, the nonprofit’s chief operating officer. “When you add Independence Day into the mix, that can create major problems if our shelves aren’t stocked.”
Through Friday, donors will receive two complimentary tickets to the Aug. 5 Rome Braves game against the Greenville Drive, while supplies last. They’ll also get a baseball-themed T-shirt.
Additionally, in a rematch of last year’s World Series, one lucky donor who gives between July 1-15 at any Blood Assurance donation center or blood drive, will win two tickets to the Aug. 20 Atlanta Braves game at Truist Park versus the Houston Astros. The prize package also includes accommodations at an Atlanta hotel.
The initiative comes during a challenging time for blood banks across the country.
According to the Pew Research Center, on average, nearly 91,000 people visit U.S. hospital emergency rooms for injuries on July 4 and 5, making it the busiest days of the year for hospitals.
“If you have the time, please consider donating,” said Swafford. “There’s no easier way to be someone’s hero.”
Donors can visit Bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777, to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins also will be accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.