Blood banks across the nation are seeing the lowest number of blood donors since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago.
The pandemic severely impacted blood collections and numbers are not bouncing back while regular surgeries and blood transfusions due to trauma continue. Blood Assurance is asking all eligible community members to give blood.
“There is no substitute for blood so blood products must constantly be replenished by volunteer blood donors daily," said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “It is imperative that we see more blood donors now. Make an appointment to donate today to ensure patients have the life-saving products they need.”
Blood Assurance is in critical need of O-positive and O-negative blood and in urgent need of B-positive, B-negative, A-positive, and A-negative blood. Donors can make an appointment or find a drive or center by visiting bloodassurance.org, calling 800-962-0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.
All donors will receive a T-shirt and donors who give twice in 2021 will be entered to win a side-by-side vehicle. Extra precautions are in place against COVID-19. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces.
The nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serves more than 70 health care facilities in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Kentucky.