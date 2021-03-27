A very short section of Black's Bluff Road has failed prompting the county to detour traffic using a section of Old Black's Bluff Road. County Manager Jamie McCord said the county is fortunate that the failure occurred on the weekend when there was not much traffic and activity at the Lock and Dam Park was minimized by floodwaters.
The failure, according to McCord, is the result of high water and an old culvert that collapsed.
County road crews are not going to be able to do any serious road work until Monday so the brief detour may be in place for a couple of days.