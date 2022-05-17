Five Black Coosa High School students and their parents filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Floyd County Schools, contending the school system failed to address racially motivated incidents and had policies in place that discriminated against Black students.
Attorneys for the students and families announced the lawsuit at a press conference outside the federal courthouse in Rome on Tuesday afternoon.
Coosa High School has shown a pattern of practices that allowed racist incidents to occur unpunished, attorney Harry Daniels, said. The issues continued and came to a head in October 2021, during the school’s spirit week.
A group of students came to school wearing Confederate flag paraphernalia. When Black students attempted to protest, they were told they could not do so, which attorneys contend violated their first amendment rights.
The protest on Oct. 8, 2021, was staged across the street from the school; no incidents were reported on or off the school’s campus during that time.
The lawsuit contends that Black students were told they could not wear clothes with slogans like Black Lives Matter or with George Floyd’s face on them. However, the school system stated the Confederate flag does not violate the dress code policy.
“The policy allows for Confederate flags to be worn in the school, but prevents ideology, such as Black Lives Matter among other things, to be worn,” Daniels said. “(The Confederate flag) represents slavery and suppression.”
“The fact that the school system allows it, knowing they have minority students here, is a tale within itself. The system is corrupt. The system needs to be changed. Floyd County needs to be changed,” Daniels said.
Up to this point, the school system has not commented directly on any of the incidents, saying they cannot give out information on student discipline. However, Superintendent Glenn White said they’ll address the accusations in the courtroom.
“Floyd County Schools looks forward to presenting the facts of this case in court,” White said.
Citing a specific incident in 2021, the lawsuit claims that three students reenacted the murder of George Floyd at school. A White student shouted racial slurs then posted them online under the hashtag #Georgefloydchallenge.
The lawsuit states that no disciplinary action was taken against the students involved.
Another attorney for the case, and candidate for Massachusetts attorney general, Shannon Liss-Riordan, said there were also racist incidents involving teachers.
The lawsuit claims that Black students have been subjected to “repeated acts of racial intimidation ... as well as openly racist remarks by White teachers.”
Jessica Murray, the mother of 11th-grader Desirae Turner, said they made multiple complaints to the principal and assistant principal about student and teacher behavior but nothing was done.
Moreover, when Murray confronted the school board directly, she stated she was banned from the campus. Attorneys said the board claimed she made accusatory remarks after she called them racist.
Attorneys, parents and students are seeking to expunge the disciplinary records of the students and receive financial compensation for the racism students endured, Liss-Riordan said.
“It’s shocking they were disciplined in the first place for planning a peaceful protest of the waving of Confederate flags and racist behavior by other students that didn’t get disciplined. And that can affect them going forward,” she added.