Billy Bob Thornton joins RIFF for 25th anniversary of Sling Blade

Actor Billy Bob Thornton, known for such movies as “The Astronaut Farmer” and “Friday Night Lights,” attended the Rome International Film Festival for the 25th anniversary of his acclaimed film “Sling Blade.”
The Arkansas native wrote, directed and starred in the movie, often considered one of Thornton’s best works.
Released on Nov. 27, 1996, the film follows mentally disabled Karl Childers, played by Thornton, who is released from a mental hospital where he has spent most of his life after murdering his mother and her lover. He soon forms a bond with Frank, a boy whose father committed suicide. When Frank’s mother, Linda, lets Karl stay at their house, he meets her abusive boyfriend, Doyle. Determined to protect his friend, Karl devises a way to save Frank from years of Doyle’s abuse.
Thornton and his crew received 15 nominations and 14 awards for the film. Thornton himself won three Best Actor awards and four best movie awards.
On Sunday, he had a sit down interview at Studio V3 before the showing of the film and a question and answer segment at the Historic DeSoto Theater immediately following the movie.
Thornton was discussing his role in writing and directing the film when he mentioned Rick Dial, an old high school friend to whom he gave the part of Bill Cox. Dial was the owner of a furniture store back in Arkansas and had no acting experience whatsoever. That didn’t deter Thornton from convincing Dial to give it a shot.
“He had never been in a movie before,” Thornton said. “He was the sweetest guy. I called him and said, ‘I want you to play this part. It’s not like two lines. It’s a big part.’ He said, ‘What do you want me to do? I’ll come do it, sure.’”
Dial did such a good job that Thornton’s costar Robert Duvall gave him a role in his film “The Apostle.”
“After that, Rick did at least a dozen more movies,” Thornton said. “He had that authenticity. At the same time, he kept working in that furniture store.”
Dial passed away four years ago from heart complications. Thornton said somberly that he was pleased to watch “Sling Blade” again and see his old friend on camera.
RIFF then presented Thornton with its inaugural Flannery O’Connor Award for Storytelling. Rome Mayor Craig McDaniel and City Manager Sammy Rich also presented Thornton with the key to the city.
“Since this is Rome, and we are a city of hospitality, for an academy award winner, we present to you the key to the city,” Rich said.