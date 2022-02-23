The House Health and Human Services Committee approved a bill to strengthen Georgia children’s protections against lead poisoning.
House Bill 1355, sponsored by Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, now awaits a full chamber vote.
Another bill sponsored by Dempsey, HB 1086, passed the House 153 to 3 on Tuesday and headed to the Senate. It would require hospitals to offer flu to shots to patients age 50 and above prior to discharge. The minimum age is currently set at 65.
Her Childhood Lead Exposure Control Act is similarly uncontroversial.
The measure would lower the level of lead in children’s blood that would trigger state regulatory action, which includes testing, warning letters and required remediation. That poisoning level would be put at the CDC guideline of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter, much lower than Georgia’s current threshold, which experts say leaves many children at risk.
The bill is the product of Dempsey's legislative study committee that recommended changes last year. It also carries funding of $1.8 million for more state lead inspectors and equipment.
Even at low levels, lead can damage children’s brains, lowering intelligence and weakening their powers of self-control and concentration, researchers have found. At higher levels, lead can affect growth, and it can replace iron in the blood, leading to anemia and fatigue.
There is no safe level of lead exposure, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
Lead poisoning can come from several sources, including water, paint, house dust, even certain toys and imported candies.
The hazards of lead were highlighted in 2014, after drinking water for the city of Flint, Mich.,was contaminated with lead, exposing thousands of children to the hazard.
Georgia has also some high-profile contamination sites. As part of a cleanup under the federal Superfund program, the EPA is removing lead from the soil of dozens of properties in the Westside neighborhood of Atlanta.
Also, clean water advocates and government officials maintain that a metal processing facility in south Atlanta must stop hazardous waste from escaping its site and polluting nearby soil and a creek. The testing of sediment next to a stormwater drain showed elevated levels of lead and other metals, according to sample results obtained by Axios.
Rome News-Tribune staff contributed local content.