A major update to the state retirement program is among the proposals Gov. Brian Kemp will present at a military roundtable in Warner Robins on Thursday.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, is carrying the legislation for Kemp and is slated to be among the local, state and federal leaders joining the governor and First Lady Marty Kemp. The morning roundtable will focus on proposals to support active and retired military service members.
Senate Bill 343 will increase the 401K match for current employees and give long-excluded retirees cost-of-living adjustments as early as July 1.
"The pensions have not been updated since 2009, during the big recession, when they were changed drastically," Hufstetler said. "Georgia is in a much better shape now to come back and improve things for our employees."
He presented the bill to the Senate Retirement Committee on Wednesday and they are expected to vote it out at their meeting next week.
“We’ve got a ways to go, but I think we’ve got the machine moving now,” said committee chair Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, noting that state employees are often underappreciated but are essential to the public welfare.
A major component of the legislation will raise the state match to up to 5% for employees' 401K plans. It's currently capped at 3%. There also will be a bonus contribution for longevity after five years, increasing incrementally to as much as 9% of an employee's pay.
The hope is that the change will help with recruitment and retention, Hufstetler said.
About 80% of the members are already contributing 5% of their pay, according to Jim Potvin, executive director of the Employees’ Retirement System of Georgia.
The bill also will remove the ban on post-retirement COLAs for state employees hired on or after July 1, 2009. Jim Sommerville, president of Georgia State Retirees Association, told the committee that the median pension payout is about $22,000 a year.
"They've gone since 2009 without a pay raise," Sommerville said, while the cost of essentials such as food and medicine has continued to rise.
Kemp's budget proposal contains money to prefund COLAs, which Potvin said will allow his board to start providing them. He said they plan to use a model that will react to current economic conditions rather than use a flat rate.
The measure also would prefund employee leave, which they often save up to collect on retirement. Hufstetler said that's been a strain on departments to have a large chunk of money pulled out of their budgets.
"We're going to have to put some money in there, but it will save us money in the long run because we’re going to make some investment money off that," Hufstetler said.