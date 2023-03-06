IMG_9728.JPG

State Rep. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, at a press conference Wednesday, Feb. 22, advocating for passage of a bipartisan bill to expand protections against antisemitism.

 Chart Riggall, File
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In