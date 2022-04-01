The Boy Scouts of America Northwest Georgia Council came together Friday afternoon to celebrate three people in the community who have made an impact on Rome and Floyd County's future.
The BSA hasn't been able to host the luncheon in the last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the committee, scouts and attendees were excited to come back to the Coosa Country Club to celebrate local troops.
The luncheon also serves as a fundraiser for the local scout troops and by the end of the event, they had raised over $150,000 for the local troops.
Bill Collins, Evie McNiece and Jimmy Byars were recognized for their outstanding achievements in the community that have ultimately benefited youth and the future of the area.
Collins has been serving on the Rome City Commission 26 years and has been the owner of Collins Auto Clean up for 42 years. He also serves on several other community organizations, including Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth, Noon Optimist Club and a member of the local NAACP chapter.
"I am so honored to have the opportunity to be a distinguished guest for such a great organization," Collins said. "I had always aspired to be a scout, but I wasn't able to because I had to go to work at such an early age... to come full circle to be a part of something I've always wanted to be a part of and help raise funds to continue great work is such a great blessing and honor."
McNiece was the first female mayor of Rome when she served on the Rome City Commission for 12 years. She is the owner of Accounting Solutions Plus and has served on multiple boards and committees in the area, including Rome-Floyd Planning Commission, Historic Preservation, Summit Quest and Rome Symphony Orchestra.
Byars is the CEO and owner of Hardy Realty, the oldest and largest real estate company in Northwest Georgia. Byars has received several awards for working with the community, such as Rome Board of Realtors Humanitarian Award. In addition, he serves as the chair of the Rome-Floyd Development Committee and has been a past board member of Boys and Girls Club and the Davies Shelter.
The council members also surprised board member Andy Davis with the National Eagle Scouts of America Outstanding Eagle Scout Award. Davis is only the fourth person the council has bestowed the honor onto.
The award is given to an Eagle Scout who has, through distinguished service and commitment, made the community a better place to live.
"The trail of an Eagle Scout is never finished, but from time to time, we stop to recognize their accomplishments and honor them," Scout Executive Matt Hart said.
Davis is a managing partner at Brinson, Askew and Berry and also works as the city attorney for the City of Rome. He has received several community and civic awards for his accomplishments, including the Silver Beaver Award from BSA and Heart of the Community.