It seems a pretty safe bet that the Biden administration will seek to raise taxes on those who are earning more than $400,000 annually.
A trio of Rome financial advisors offered insight Thursday into the administration tax proposals during the first in-person meeting of the Rome Rotary Club in more than a year.
Evie McNiece, a former city commissioner and owner of Accounting Solutions Plus, explained that the highest marginal income tax rate will jump from 37% to 39.6%.
The highest rate would apply to a single person making more than $523,600 or a married couple making more than $628,300.
"Households with income higher than $400,000 would also incur higher taxes," McNiece said.
Hans Nichols, in a report for Axios, said if a married couple filing jointly makes more than $400,000, they would be subjected to higher taxes even though individually they make well under $400,000.
The Trump tax law changes in 2018 saw many taxpayers take advantage of higher standard deductions as opposed to itemizing tax deductions.
She said one of the Biden proposals calls for an elimination of the $10,000 limit on deductions for state, local and property taxes. She also said one of the Biden proposals would eliminate that limit but if a person exceeds a specific income level.
Social Security taxes are also expected go up to support the solvency of the Social Security system, according to McNiece. Changes to Individual Retirement Accounts and workplace retirement plans are also on the table.
Long term capital gains and qualified dividends could see tax rates jump from 20% to as high as 39.6%.
"Those are for people with taxable incomes of over a million dollars," McNiece said. Add the federal net investment income tax and state taxes and someone earning a million dollars a year could see a rate of more than 50% for capital gains.
Estate taxes would be based on a progressive taxation system. An estate more than $3.5 million could pay 45%.
The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy reports that the richest 1% of taxpayers, who have an average income of $2.2 million, would suffer the greatest burden of the Biden plans.
John Bishop, a financial advisor with with The Avenue/Raymond James, said it was important to remember that to date, everything is just a proposal.
"There's a lot of negotiation that goes on and it has to go before Congress," Bishop said. He urged people to stay in touch with their accountants to get the latest information to look at the tax efficiency of their assets.
Charles Norris, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, said the proposed $6 trillion budget will assuredly require additional revenue and the issuance of additional debt.
"We're going to go even further into debt and some folks think we're going to see a little bit of inflation," Norris said. He cited construction material prices and gas prices that have gone up significantly in the past year as evidence of inflationary trends.