Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for flooding rains. High 84F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.