A look from Fourth Avenue toward Third Street on Wednesday morning. Current plans call for closing East Fourth between East Second Street and East Fourth Street and East Third Street between East Third Avenue and East Fifth Street for much of Friday.
The scene of Friday's scheduled shoot, Fourth Avenue and Third Street, was quiet Wednesday morning.
The schedule for the Between the Rivers filming includes set up on Thursday, actual production work on Friday and then set breakdown on Monday.
From People magazine: A shoot from an Atlanta-area soccer field on Monday featuring, from left, Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz in the movie "Back to Action."
A copy of the notice some Between the Rivers' homeowners received about the planned "shoot" there by a Netflix crew.
The Between the Rivers neighborhoods are about to be costars in an upcoming Netflix production believed to be the action/comedy "Back in Action" featuring Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.
Some homeowners have received a detailed schedule for the shoot -- which has not been formally identified other than an "upcoming feature film" -- that shows the following:
Thursday: Setup at East Fourth Avenue and East Third Street between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Friday: Actual filming of the area, 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
Monday: Breaking down the "set," 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Some street closings will be staged on Friday as well, from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., and include East Fourth between East Second Street and East Fourth Street and East Third Street between East Third Avenue and East Fifth Street.
Included in the notice are pledges to "compensate neighbors" for the closing and that security will be on hand, including off-duty Rome and Floyd County police officers.
While the project hasn't been disclosed specifically, the state's movie and TV office shows only one active Netflix feature film in production right now and that is "Back in Action."
Project Casting, in a pitch for Atlanta-area extras posted March 27, shared the following details:
The film is an action/comedy starring Foxx, Diaz, Close and others.
Filming was set for March 27 through April 14 (weekdays only).
There is no specific mention of a Rome shoot.
What isn't known is whether this will be for exterior images only or if any actors will be on set Friday.
Diaz and Close were spotted at an Atlanta soccer field on Monday filming part of the movie, according to People magazine. Filming also has taken place in London.
It is the latest production to visit Northwest Georgia in recent years. In January, Tyler Perry's "Six Triple Eight" filmed at Berry College and then in Cedartown in March. "Stranger Things" used the Claremont House as a backdrop for part of the season four episodes while Marvel's "Black Widow" includes scenes from the pedestrian bridge and Barron Stadium.