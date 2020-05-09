Despite the chilly weather, people from all over Northwest Georgia turned up at the Between the Rivers Farmer's Market on Saturday.
This is the second weekend of the market being open and will remain open throughout the duration of the summer months.
Customers were able to get coffee from the Swift and Finch truck and walk around to visit the different vendors, who were all operating under safe social distancing guidelines.
All the vendors wore face masks and gloves while greeting their customers and had their booths set up so that no one got too close, maintaining a safe distance of at least six feet. The vendors also had hand sanitizer stations set up at each booth.
For those who wanted to shop, but didn't want to risk being exposed to potential coronavirus carriers, curbside pickup was available. Market manager Julie Fine took orders from the cars and gathered what each customer ordered.
Vendors included Zoapo, selling handmade soaps and lotions, Bella Vita, selling a variety of different mushrooms, Rise 'n Shine organic farms, selling fresh strawberries and eggs and Sunflour Bakery, with fresh baked breads and muffins.
Sunflour Bakery worker Celia Diller said they weren't initially sure what to expect from the turnout at the market, but the bakery staff came prepared with lots of different fresh baked goods.
The Between the Rivers Farmer's Market plans to be open at Bridgepoint Plaza every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. through September.