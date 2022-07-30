Voting is over and it’s time to have a party to showcase the very best Rome has to offer.
That’s what the Rome Life Magazine, Best of Rome Spotlight event will offer Rome residents on Oct. 27 at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds from 5-8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale mid-September for the public to attend for the advance price of $20.
The event is a way of recognizing Rome News-Tribune’s Best Of winners who garnered hundreds to thousands of votes in this year’s online competition. More than 355,000 votes were entered in this year’s contest. This party is an opportunity to find out just who some of those winners are before the Best Of results are officially announced in the next issue of Rome Life Magazine which will come out on Oct. 29.
Not only will guests get to mix and mingle with the businesses and people who were voted the Best of 2022, they’ll get to find out who all the winners and runners-up are. Advance copies of the magazine will be available at the event so that guests can get the scoop on all the winners and runners-up before the magazine goes out to the public.
Winners from this year’s competition will be invited to set up displays at the event to show off their products and services, meaning guests will get to enjoy music, food, drinks and other products by those individuals and businesses voted the very best in Rome and Floyd County.
For questions on the Best of Rome Spotlight Event and Rome Life Magazine, Contact Rome Advertising at 706-290-5220 or email RomeAdvertising@npco.com.