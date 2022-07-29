Cecilia Kolbash is a sophomore at Berry College whose passion for fashion motivated her to start a nonprofit called Cecilia's Community Closet which she transports free, yet trendy, clothing to children in the community.
Kolbash started the organization during her freshman year of college after she entered the school's entrepreneur scholarship. Kolbash said although Berry has many enterprises on campus, none of them are nonprofit. The risk of creating one of the first nonprofit enterprises on campus paid off when she was awarded multiple scholarships and grants to fund the endeavor.
"It kind of combined those aspects of building the community and helping the community to build a little community closet," she stated.
Cecilia's Community Closet provides clothes and books to children in grades K-12 and is partnering with local organizations like Restoration Rome and The Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Georgia to mobilize the closet and bring it to the children, and they also have a location on 13 Gala Drive.
"I noticed with some of the students here it's not even that they don't have money to get clothes from thrift stores, " Kolbash stated. "But sometimes it's an accessibility issue as well. Like they don't have transportation or they have home lives where their parents won't take them to do these things.
Kolbash said the closet is funded by donations and when they arrive, everything is set up so kids can have a real shopping experience with no price tags attached. She added that the children have an opportunity to pick out modern clothes that they may not normally have the option to at other locations.
Moreover, she said getting Berry students involved in working the closet will foster conversations about accessibility in college. She stated she hopes this will get students to understand college can be accessible with options like scholarships.
With her nonprofit in the final steps of getting certified, Kolbash hopes to further connect Berry students to the Rome community and expand their efforts farther into Floyd county.