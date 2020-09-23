Despite the county's reluctance to support the TAD, Berry College is still considering building a Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel on the Armuchee Connector.
"We are in additional conversations with the city about how to move the project forward," Director of Public Relations Chris Kozelle said Wednesday.
The Rome City Commission approved Tax Allocation District financing for the hotel last week.
But at the Floyd County Commission meeting Tuesday night, commissioners voted 3-2 to not throw its tax revenues in the pot for the proposed Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel. The school is proposing to build the hotel next to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on the Armuchee Connector.
Commissioners Rhonda Wallace and Wright Bagby Jr. supported Berry's proposal. Commissioners Scotty Hancock, Larry Maxey and Allison Watters were opposed.
During a lengthy caucus discussion, all of the commissioners voiced their hesitance to approve the TAD after they had raised the county millage rate a month earlier. Later in the official meeting, each commissioner voiced their thoughts and concerns on the project.
"We all agree that Berry College is a huge asset to our community and we all agree that there are times in our community that we don't have enough hotel rooms for visitors," Watters said during the meeting. "But on the flip side, we're in the middle of a pandemic and now our room usage is about 30% in our community and we don't know when that's going to change ... I'm not convinced that (the project) won't go forward without the TAD."
Hancock said this vote had bad timing and if it had been presented to the Rome-Floyd Redevelopment Agency sooner, they would've had more time to plan their decision.
"I think this is a great project ... I just have an issue with issuing a tax allocation after we did a tax increase," he said. "It's just not fair for us to levy a tax on the citizens and have someone come in a month later and ask for a tax break right behind it. And that's the only problem I have with the project."
Maxey said he was hesitant to approve it because the parcel has never been developed and he believes a TAD should be reserved for a project that would be actually redeveloping a blighted parcel.
On the other hand, Bagby felt that they need to keep a healthy relationship with Berry, saying they have other projects moving forward where they will be partnering with the college, such as trails.
Wallace pointed out that the TADs they've approved in the past, such as Riverpoint Apartments and East Bend shopping center, are benefiting the county in the long run.
"I feel like this project is going to help us move forward and it's going to help us with economic development," Wallace said. "We're going to have sales tax that will come to the county."