For many college seniors, graduation can seem like a looming precipice — a transition away from classes, close friends and, in some cases, teammates. For Berry College female athletes, though, there’s now an option to help navigate the challenges that come with approaching the next stage of their lives.
Abbeygail Gamble is a Berry senior with just a semester to go before graduating with degrees in exercise science and sports administration. Since her freshman year, she’s been paired through the Viking Sports Alliance with Hannah Porter, a 2018 graduate who has acted as a mentor in areas like networking, graduate education and showing support for others.
Parker, who played soccer for Berry, wondered what she’d say to Gamble, a softball player, when she found out they’d been paired.
“Oh no! I know nothing about softball,” she remembered thinking.
The two women quickly found that the sports alliance is designed to reach well beyond their athletic endeavors, however.
Parker, who spoke at the first VSA event in 2019, says she’s found the annual meetup allows alumnae to spend dedicated time with their assigned student athletes discussing goals, potential career connections and the ever-challenging work-study balance.
“It’s a nice way to get started on those difficult conversations,” Parker says.
Ginger Swann, assistant athletic director of sports medicine for Berry, functions as senior women’s administrator and is a key organizer of the VSA meetings. Mentors, she explains, receive support for the hour before meeting their student athletes with a rundown of the packet. Students then come in and find out who they’re paired with. The packet walks athletes through a kind of interview preparation process and helps athletes tell their own stories and unpack the ways sports have influenced their experiences.
“We try to pair them based on their sport or based on their major,” she says. “We’re trying to help them figure out their story as far as how athletics influences their characteristics.”
The VSA came out of an existing program for female networking as a more concentrated effort to pair Berry athletes with mentors and help them “understand that athletics is a unique experience that can really help shape them,” Swann says. “I think that’s what Berry is about for these people — shaping them and helping them figure out what their niche is … I think it goes all the way back to our roots.”
The first two years, the event took place at Oak Hill, and last year, although the threat of COVID-19 changed the delivery, it went on over Zoom with students running things from the Cage Center. It was gratifying for Gamble to witness the alumni who made time for students, even with added challenges.
“It was really cool to see how many people gave their time, even during the pandemic,” she says.
Although some mentor-athlete pairings can change, Parker and Gamble have chosen to continue their connection, and the mentorship has grown into a friendship with Parker texting Gamble before her first home soccer game and mailing her an inspirational book.
Parker has gone on to earn a master’s degree in health and exercise science from Wake Forest University and is now in a PhD program for exercise science at the University of South Carolina. For her, a chain of female leadership above her has been influential to her growth, and she looks back on her time at Berry and sees herself in the students there.
For current VSA athletes, seeing their mentors graduate and thrive, she says, “provides an opportunity for female athletes to see themselves.”
After graduation, she says, “everything changes.” The mentorship program “kind of closes that gap a little bit.”
Gamble, possibly drawing a bit from her mentor’s graduate school experience, has plans to pursue a master’s degree in business. And although their time together through VSA is drawing to a close, the two women have forged a friendship that seems destined to last as they move forward into new chapters.
“It’s been really so fun. It’s been cool to see her grow,” Parker says. “I want to see her continue to flourish.”