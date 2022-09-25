Floyd County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on a special use permit for new construction at Berry College that will provide housing for developmentally disabled adults.
A contract for the new elections supervisor also is slated for consideration.
Berry’s proposed Amber Grace Community aims to provide long-term living solutions for people as they age out of the system. It would cover about 10 acres of a 30-acre tract next to the Winshape campus and could serve up to 80 teens and young adults.
Preliminary plans call for homes for the residents and support families, guest cottages, a welcome center, a kitchen and dining facility, education and training spaces, a clinic and a chapel. Among the proposed amenities are a playground and park, sports field, community garden and pool.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission and planning staff are recommending approval.
Votes also are scheduled Tuesday on rezoning a family farm at 3008 Alabama Highway from Community Commercial to Agriculture Residential and a home at 4462 Calhoun Highway from Community Commercial to Suburban Residential.
The applicants want the zoning to reflect the current use of the properties and the requests come with recommendations for approval.
Public hearings will be held before the board votes.
The meeting has been changed from its usual time. Caucus will start at 10 a.m. and the business meeting will be at noon on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
Commissioners also are being asked to consider a recommendation to approve a contract with Akyn Bailey to serve as the county elections supervisor. She would replace Pete McDonald, who only agreed to serve through the end of the year.
Bailey has previously served as a lead elections technician for Hall County and, since October 2021, as the elections director for the White County Board of Elections. She is currently a regional training liaison for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.
Also up for consideration is a one year contract at the Floyd County Prison for commissary services from Hard Time Products dba The Store Call.
Several proposed pay raises also are on the agenda — for positions at the Facilities Management Department, Sheriff’s Office, Richard B. Russell Regional Airport and Water Department.
All of these raises have been recommended for approval by the Merit Board and Administrative Services Committee.