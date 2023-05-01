Two Berry College seniors have earned Fulbright awards to teach English in Europe during the upcoming year.
Vanessa Rice is a double major in German and history from Steamboat Springs, Colorado. She received a highly competitive placement in Switzerland, which has only three teaching awards in total.
Rice is a two-time recipient of the U.S. Department of State Critical Languages Scholarship for Turkish, in 2022 and 2023. She is a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Alpha Theta, and the WinShape College Scholarship Program. She has been on the dean’s list since 2019 and has worked as the student director of the Berry Center for Integrity in Leadership and the assistant director of the Berry College Writing Center.
Quinn Dankesreiter is a double major in German and creative writing with a minor in teaching English as a foreign language/second language and is from Derry, Pennsylvania. Dankesreiter is Berry’s first Fulbright scholar to receive a placement in Germany.
Dankesreiter has been on the dean’s list since Fall 2019, has participated in the Berry College Center for Integrity in Leadership, and worked as a Ramifications staff member and as a circulation assistant at the Berry Memorial Library.
“I look forward to improving my German skills over the 10 months that I will be spending in Germany on the Fulbright grant working with students,” Dankesreiter said.
Dankesreiter and Rice are the seventh and eighth Berry students to win Fulbright grants since 1991.
The Fulbright Program was established by the U.S. Department of State in 1946 to provide students and professors with funds to continue their scholarship in other countries. The program partners with over 160 countries to give Fulbright scholars the opportunity to conduct research, pursue a graduate program, or teach English while living and working with people from the host country.