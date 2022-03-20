At their first spring market in several years, a wide variety of products -- including soaps, candles, dog treats and food -- were available to purchase from young makers in Berry College's Student Enterprises and Entrepreneurship program.
The spring market came back to the college campus this year with well over 50 tents set up to sell products made by Berry students, faculty and people in the community.
Kevin Richler, the director of the program, said they plan to host the market every semester. But right as he came on as director, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the campus and they had to cancel all of the markets, until now.
"We hope in the future we can invite outside vendors and make this more of a Berry/Rome event," Richler said.
Some of the students in the program partner with students in other programs to create an enterprise, such as the Berry Bees, made up of Colleen Visser, Helaina Epps and Grant Houper.
Visser is a business major whereas Epps is an animal science major. They combined their skills to make the Berry Bees business, selling homemade candles and soaps made of beeswax.
Handley Owens, a junior marketing major, both makes and sells her own products: Southern Belle Natural dog treats and soaps.
Owens was inspired to create her business based on her childhood dog Belle, who couldn't eat store-bought dog food. Owens eventually learned to make all-natural dog treats to give to her.
In addition, she also created dog- and human-friendly soaps, as well as dog bandanas and stickers.
"I started making them when I was about 8 and then turned it into a business when I came to college," Owens said. "I started expanding (to human products) after friends said they wanted to support me, but didn't have a dog to buy treats for."
The young entrepreneur said one of the most important things she's learned through the program is that it's OK to make mistakes. The people in the program are extremely supportive.
"It has created an environment for me where it's OK to make mistakes and bounce creative ideas off of one another," Owens said.