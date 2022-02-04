This tax season, IRS-certified Berry College business students will offer free help through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
The sessions begin Feb. 18 from 3-7 p.m. on Fridays and, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays through April 15 at Green Hall on the Berry campus. To schedule an appointment, call Kayla McCoy at 706-236-5093. Unscheduled walk-ins are allowed, but there may be a long wait time to be served.
The program will be closed on the following dates: Feb. 26, March 4, 5, 11 and 12.
Berry’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program provides free basic income tax return preparation services with electronic filing for both the federal and state of Georgia 2021 income tax returns. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is sponsored by the IRS in conjunction with IRS-certified Berry student volunteers. Its services are offered to those earning $55,000 or less, persons with disabilities, and senior citizens.
With COVID still being an issue, all participants must wear a properly fitting mask covering both the mouth and nose during the entire appointment.
What to bring:
Proof of identification (photo ID)
Social Security cards
An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number
Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN
Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return
Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers
Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)
Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received
A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available
Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit
To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign required forms
Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax identifying number
Forms 1095-A, B and C, Health Coverage Statements
Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable