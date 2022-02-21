Longtime Rome attorney Steven Bennett has announced his bid for the post being vacated by Floyd County Juvenile Court Judge Gregory Price.
"I am a lifelong resident of Floyd County and a Pepperell High School and Shorter College graduate," Bennett wrote in his candidacy announcement. My wife, Jamie, and I have been married for 28 years and have a daughter attending the University of Georgia. I have been in private practice in Floyd County since my graduation from John Marshall Law School in 1995. I have handled hundreds of criminal and civil cases and trials in the Superior Courts of this state."
Bennett's wife, Jamie Bennett, has been a long time employee of the Rome News-Tribune.
Price announced he would not be running for the post this past week after 9 years on the bench. That leaves a small time slot for potential candidates to decide. Qualifying in that election will begin in two weeks.
Three judge posts -- two in the Superior Court held by Judge Kay Ann Wetherington and Judge William "Billy" Sparks, alongside the Juvenile Court post -- will be decided in a nonpartisan election during the May primaries. The winners will take the seats beginning in January 2023.
Touting extensive experience in the Juvenile Court system, Bennett said the most rewarding work in his law career has been working with both Price and former Chief Juvenile Court Judge Timothy Pape for 27 years.
"The lessons and knowledge I have gained from each of them is invaluable. I am especially proud that they entrusted me to serve with them as both a judge pro tem and associate judge for over 10 years," Bennett wrote. "As a judge and attorney I have handled over 1,000 cases in the Juvenile Court. I believe my Juvenile Court experience and my excellent relationship with the hard-working staff would facilitate a smooth transition upon Judge Price's retirement."
"If elected, I would hope to be as competent and compassionate as my predecessors and to abide by the rule of law in the same manner," he said in a statement. "Floyd County has been nothing but wonderful for my family; I would much enjoy giving a little in return."