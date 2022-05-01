Rome International Film Festival Executive Director Seth Ingram (right) introduced Guerra-Stoll to Rome, at the Sundance Film Festival several years ago. Since then they have worked on several projects together.
Playa Azul Media officially opens its doors as Georgia’s first Latina-owned production studio, with a 9,000-square-foot studio on Broad Street in Rome.
Locals packed the studio at 510 Broad St. to welcome the official opening of PAM Studios.
Rome City Commissioner Randy Quick (left) and Thomas Kislat with the Rome Floyd Chamber speak with others at a ribbon cutting for PAM Studios on April 21.
Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson (right) and Maria Guerra-Stoll welcome guests at a ribbon cutting for Playa Azul Media Studios on Broad Street.
Despite not being “officially” open until last week, the artists at Playa Azul Media Studios on Broad Street have already been hard at work.
“My desire to found PAM Studios has to inspire women and minorities to dream big ... and the Rome International Film Festival is the perfect environment to show my dreams are becoming a reality,” said PAM Studios founder and CEO, and RIFF sponsor, Maria Guerra-Stoll in an earlier interview. “It’s important to promote dignified roles for underrepresented cultures in front of and behind the camera if we are to change the narrative. Through great storytelling, we hope to educate viewers by accurately portraying and showcasing cultures that are traditionally misinterpreted.”
The 9,020-square-foot facility at 510 Broad St. is PAM’s first of several planned satellite studios throughout the state. The recently renovated two-story building offers production and office space with two sound studios in a city ripe with captivating architecture. The project first broke ground in April 2021.
PAM Studios was founded to inspire women and minorities in film. The production studio is currently working with schools — including Georgia Highlands College, Piedmont College and the Georgia Film Academy — to create opportunities for students to work at Rome PAM Studios and start their careers in the film industry.
“Rome is so fortunate that PAM Studios has opened their first satellite office here. It’s an exciting addition to what I think will be a boost for film industry in this area,” said Rome Floyd Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith. “And of course we’re happy that they have joined the Chamber so that their network can be strong and we can help them as they take on large projects and need local vendors.”
Local is the key to the studio’s success, Guerra-Stoll said.
“We want to develop all these local talents together with the schools, and we want to provide jobs for the industry there,” she said. “You know, Rome is really my proof of concept. Joining this economic ecosystem will benefit the community and our company. We are hiring talent locally, ‘Home Grown in Rome.’”