A collection of beehives will be installed at The William S. Davies Shelter’s South Meadows Farm this spring to help pollinate their vegetable garden.
“Our goal is to have at least five installed this year and eventually have 20,” Monica Sheppard said.
Sheppard is a part of a local beekeeping group called the BeeShees, along with Andi Beyer. While Beyer and Sheppard are the only ones working with the shelter on this new project, Sheppard described it as being under the “BeeShees umbrella.”
“The whole point of their (the shelter’s) big project is addressing one of the biggest problems with homeless, which is food insecurity,” Sheppard said. “So they’re, number one growing food to help sustain and support some of the homeless community, but also teaching useful skills to the homeless folks that they cater to.”
Eventually, the Davies Shelter plans to add fruit trees and more produce to the local garden as well.
After the hives are built, Sheppard said they’ll most likely order the bees, instead of trying to catch a swarm.
There are two ways to buy bees for a hive: order packaged bees, where they’re contained in a screened box with the queen kept in a cage, or a nuc hive, or nucleus hive, which is a small honey bee hive taken from a larger hive.
Another way is to capture a swarm and move it to the hives, or “free bees” as Sheppard put it, but she said they can’t count on that.
A swarm can be found almost anywhere, such as a tree or an old building, and as a beekeeper, Sheppard often finds herself moving swarms for people.
She went on to say that if they find a swarm this year, she’d happily put it at South Meadows Farm.
While Beyer and Sheppard plan to help keep the hives, they don’t have any current plans for teaching a shelter staff member or residents how to keep bees.
Once the hives are installed, the two will give them the BeeShees’ signature and paint them with bright festive colors and designs.
To help fund the project, Sheppard is offering people to “adopt” a hive and get updates on how the swarm is doing, visit the hives and get some free honey. There are three levels of sponsorship, ranging from $99 to $299.
If interested in adopting a hive, visit the BeeShees’ website beeshees.bigcartel.com.