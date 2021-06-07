Elaina Beeman will give up her seat on the Rome City school board to make a bid for an open seat on the Rome City Commission.
Beeman, who lives in South Rome, confirmed Monday that she plans to seek one of the three Ward Two seats that will be on the ballot in November.
Beeman is the first candidate to throw her hat into the ring since incumbent Wendy Davis announced over the weekend that she would be seeking the Democratic nomination to run for Georgia's 14th Congressional District seat.
Beeman said one particular concern she has is the leadership drain of young people, who grow up in Rome but make the decision not to return after going off to college.
"I want to make sure that Rome is a town that even our own children and residents want to come back to," Beeman said. "The jobs are here because we are creating opportunities, but they're saying this is a retirement community. It's a great place to come back and raise your children but it's not a great place if you're young."
Beeman, who has three children, said her own children are telling her the same thing.
The two other incumbent Ward Two representatives on the city commission are Jamie Doss and Randy Quick. Neither has publicly indicated if they plan to seek reelection.
Qualifying for the three city commission seats will be held Aug. 16-20. The top three vote getters in the nonpartisan November election will win the seats.
Rome's Ward Two encompasses the section of the city south of the Coosa and Etowah Rivers -- basically, all of South Rome and East Rome.
All seven city school board seats also will be on the ballot.
Beeman has been a member of the Rome City Board of Education since 2014 and is also the District Seven representative to the Georgia School Boards Association. Her three-year term on the GSBA expires this summer.
She said she had originally planned to announce for the city commission when she left the GSBA post.
She is a graduate of West Rome High School, Floyd Junior College, and Jacksonville State University.
She is employed by the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority where she serves multiple roles -- including leadership of the Project SOAR program, which helps children of low-income residents in public housing get into college. She is also active with the effort to win tax credit financing for the development of new rental housing units across the city.