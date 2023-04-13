Beekeeper Monica Sheppard installs a "nuc" of bees in an observation hive at her shop, Cecil T's Mercantile, on Broad Street's Cotton Block Wednesday evening. The nuclear colony contains five frames filled with bees and eggs, plus a newly installed queen. Sheppard believes, if successful, the hive could hold as many as 30,000 bees.
Beekeepers Monica Sheppard and David McDaniel, President of the Rome Floyd Beekeepers Association, place the cover back on the observation hive after putting approximately 10,000 bees and a new queen inside.
Adam Carey
Adam Carey
Two kids look out of Cecil T's Mercantile Wednesday afternoon as owner Monica Sheppard populates her "observation hive" with approximately 10,000 honey bees plus a queen.
Adam Carey
David McDaniel President of the Rome Floyd Beekeepers, assists Cecil T's Mercantile owner Monica Sheppard to populate the "observation hive" that is visible inside the store.
Adam Carey
Monica Sheppard places frames of bees in her observation hive at Cecil T's Mercantile as fellow beekeeper David McDaniel, President of the Rome Floyd Beekeepers Association assists.
Adam Carey
Adam Carey
Beekeeper Monica Sheppard gives a thumbs up after successfully populating her observation hive inside her store on Broad Street.
If you notice bees buzzing inside a shop on Broad Street, don't be alarmed just yet. You could be looking at a cool addition to downtown Rome's newest store.
This week Monica Sheppard installed a honey bee "observation hive" inside her store, Cecil T's Mercantile shop, which recently opened at 7 Broad St. on the Cotton Block.
"Almost one third of all food we eat relies on pollination," Sheppard said. "And that includes cows and other animals that eat plants."
Sheppard and friends built a beehive that attaches to her plate glass windows facing West First Avenue, and the interior of the hive can be viewed from inside her shop. She filled the hive with approximately 10,000 bees, and added a new queen bee to be their leader.
"We basically installed a nuc." Sheppard said. "It stands for 'nucleus colony,' because it's usually five frames filled with bees and eggs, plus a new queen."
The queen is kept in a separate container, with a few other bees, and the hole over her container is usually made of sugar. Typically, a new queen needs some time for a new hive to accept her, which is usually around how long it takes the queen to chew her way out.
It's incredibly important to support our pollinators at this time of year," Sheppard said.
Sheppard is an avid bee keeper and aficionado who was instrumental in having Rome designated as a Bee City, USA and is also involved with the Rome Floyd Beekeeping Association. She is also co-executive director of the Chiaha Festival, which takes place every fall at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
"A beehive is called a super-organism," Sheppard said. "And no one bee can survive on its own without the hive. It's an example of how we humans should live our lives."