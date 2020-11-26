Early indications are that the 2020-2021 bear harvest across North Georgia might be a little down this year.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources bear biologist Adam Hammond believes that may be a function of plenty of white oak acorns in the mountains. The bears aren't having to move around as much in their search for food before denning up for the winter.
Hammond said that, in a typical year, the state hopes to harvest 400 bears. To date, the number is right at 300. The season extends into the second weekend in January but, like many hunting seasons, the harvest is heavier at the beginning.
"Most of the success is at the front end of the season because bears are more predictable at that time of year," Hammond said. "Right now there are a lot of females that will be looking for a place to den in the next week or two so a lot of bears will become unavailable. There's just not a lot of activity between now and the end of the season."
About a third of the bears are taken during the early season archery hunts.
"Sometimes it ranges up to 50% of the harvest plus taken with archery equipment," Hammond said.
The Northwest Georgia region accounts for about a third of the bear harvest statewide. As of Wednesday, 43 bear had been taken in Murray County, 34 in Gilmer County, six already in Bartow County and three in Gordon County.
Modern day record keeping indicates only three bears have been legally harvested in Floyd County in the last 25 years. One in 2009, another in 2013 and the most recent in 2017.
This year the average male is about 200 pounds while the average female is about 140 pounds.
"Every year we'll get one or two that are in the 500s and usually a handful in the 400s," Hammond said. "Most of the bear we end up handling, there are a lot of 150 pound bears."
DNR law enforcement personnel have also reported five illegal bear kills this fall.
There have been relatively few nuisance bear complaints this year because of the excellent food crop in the mountains. Hammond did say he's seen some evidence of a little westward migration of the bear population ,with a couple of kills in Walker County and photographic reports of tagged bear in Dade County.
Alabama natural resources personnel have reported a growing bear population in Northeast Alabama. Hammond said DNA samples indicate many of the Alabama bears have migrated from Georgia.