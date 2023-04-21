"Every single veteran that comes in here let them leave with a solution," she told the group planning a veteran's fair on May 18. The plan, make sure all veterans get the benefits of services that are available and let them know their service is still appreciated.
As they gather groups who we think of as traditionally providing services for veterans, Kim Scofi, the founder of United Military Care, said "they just sometimes need a little help navigating to find the services they need. We want to help them to get it down."
The We Care Veteran's Fair seeks to serve veterans in all parts of Northwest Georgia, or wherever they come from. The event is free of charge and will be held at the Rome Civic Center on May 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Those services encompass needs like healthcare, legal, financial, mental health, social security, lifestyles and everything in between. The event will also bring in a grocery transport truck through the non-profit Goodr and is offering 75 pre-registered veterans to shop for free groceries on site from 11-2 p.m. They can register at https://form.jotform.com/231084647421049 or call 770-973-0014.
The issue is that there are services available, but vets don't know that they're available.
Vietnam Veteran John Butler, who is helping organize the event, said he spent over a decade assisting veterans find services and is still finding new services available.
"There's not a single veteran that comes in that's going to know all the services available to that woman or that man," Butler said.
The event has several sponsors including the Home Depot, The City of Rome and United Military Care, among others. While many facets of the event are set, others are being worked out.
During the planning session early Friday, they spoke of a number of items to be worked out including how to provide transportation for people who wished to attend. Rome Public Information Officer Doug Walker said the city would be interested in providing buses.
"The challenge in that is trying to find a central point to pick them up (and transport them to the civic center)," he said. They're currently looking at two or three pick up and drop off spots.
Part of organizing the event will be gathering the information on available resources and putting them in one localized handbook -- titled the hero's handbook -- to give to those in attendance.
“Be the voice that tells veterans about this event,” Scofi said.