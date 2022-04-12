The Seven Hills Rotary Club hosted a cake-filled luncheon for Rome High School essay contest winners.
"You're going to hear first hand the experiences of some amazing students and their words are going to be inspirational," said Brandon Ball, president of the club. "That's what this is all about: inspiring us to be better and do better."
There were a total of five winners, one for each grade and one overall winner. The ninth grade and school winner was Elizabeth Suffill. Malak Odeh was the 10th grade winner, Michael Corbin was the 11th grade winner and the 12th grade winner was Anna Garrett.
The essay was centered on the topic The Laws of Life. The students had to find a quote that was core to their beliefs and write about how their personal experience related to it.
Each student shared their essay about their personal experience and accomplishments. Stories ranged from a climb up a mountain to finding strength though childhood trauma.
Ball said the contest benefits students by getting them to think about what ideals shape their lives and encouraging them to share those discoveries with their peers.
Amanda Howell, Rome Law of Life coordinator and RHS English department chair, said the personal topic engaged students more than regular writing assignments since they could directly apply it to their lives.
The essay writing contest is a tiered five to six year process. Howell said each step furthers their writing ability while facilitating student's personal growth. Students share things they normally wouldn't tell anybody, she said.
The contest also allows teachers to get to know and relate to their students on a more personal level. RHS English teacher Madison Mincey said; the project allowed students to find their voice.