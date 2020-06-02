Hotels and restaurants in Rome may see a significant increase in activity this weekend as more than 100 youth baseball teams are slated to be in town for a tournament that will be played at fields all around the community.
Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord told members of the Joint Services Committee Tuesday that he feels very comfortable about all of the safety rules and protocols that are in place for the event.
"We're playing on 20 different fields," said Parks and Recreation Department Director Todd Wofford. "Alto Park, we'll be playing behind the levee, North Floyd and Etowah."
Wofford said that baseball doesn't raise so many COVID-19 concerns because it is played outdoors and the kids are spaced apart fairly well -- but it's going to be very hot.
"It may be a little different and a little uncomfortable for somebody," Wofford said. "In between the sessions we're going to have time to wipe down the bleachers and we'll have our staff there cleaning the bathrooms all day."
Concessions will all be prepackaged food items.
The event is sponsored by the United States Specialty Sports Association and has been on the schedule since January. The organization has had to cancel three other events in Rome this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wofford said, but play resumed in areas across the Southeast within the last couple of weeks.
Teams from Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and North Carolina are all expected in town for the action Saturday and Sunday.
The Parks and Rec department also will be reopening pavilions in the local parks for rental use this weekend, in accord with state COVID-19 guidelines.
McCord said he expects a number of the teams to start arriving in Rome on Friday night. Rome Mayor Bill Collins said he has high hopes that the event will start a rebound for local hospitality industry businesses.
"Our hotel/motel taxes have taken a gut punch," said Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.
McCord and County Commission Chair Scotty Hancock told the committee of city and county officials that they have been pleasantly surprised by sales tax receipts through the pandemic.
February collections of the special purpose local option sales tax were actually up by 4.3%, according to Georgia Department of Revenue distributions data. March SPLOST collections were up by 1.5%. However, the April data, which just came in, did finally show a 4% decline.
McCord said he started to plan for a downturn in sales tax receipts similar to what happened during the recession a decade ago.
"People didn't go on Spring break, they stayed at home and did a lot of work around the house," Hancock said.
McCord said that a lot of early panic buying probably helped the numbers, as did the government stimulus checks. Taken together, collections for the last three months are still up 0.04%, or $16,255, ahead of the same three months last year.
During a discussion of the potential impact of state mandated 14% budget cuts, McCord said, "I just don't want to get an unfunded mandate."