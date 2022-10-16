The Floyd County Board of Education will consider a contract with the City of Rome for a new access point at the Floyd County College and Career Academy when they meet Monday evening.
The city is granting the school system the right to connect a new driveway from the parking lot of the CCA with the dead end on Evergreen Street, which is a city street.
“I want to thank Rome City Manager Sammy Rich,” said Superintendent Glenn White. “He has been great working with us.”
The school system has also been working with Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord as the county is expected to do the paving of the 200 foot driveway. The estimated cost for the asphalt is between $15,000 and $20,000.
The driveway would serve as an exit only, except in cases of emergency, and there will be a gate that would remain closed except for times when students are leaving class. Each day, between 700 and 750 students are on campus. During the transition time between the morning and afternoon, traffic flow can be a challenge with only one way in and one way out.
Baseball field lights
The school board is expected to authorize the superintendent to approve a contract for new lighting for the baseball fields at Armuchee, Coosa, Model and Pepperell high schools.
Two companies have submitted bids and the action by the board Monday will allow the project to get underway as soon as the winning bid is chosen. The goal is to have new lights at the four baseball fields up and working by the time the season begins in February.
Other agenda items
The board also is expected to approve the purchase of Eureka math workbooks for grades K-5 using $119,052 in supplemental federal Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The ESSER III funding was part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March of last year.
The school board will also consider the appointment of Dr. Sheila Bennett to the college and career academy board.
The meeting will be held in the auditorium at Armuchee High School, 4203 Martha Berry Highway. The caucus starts at 5 p.m. with the regular meeting to follow at 6 p.m.