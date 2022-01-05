Another Republican has thrown his hat into the ring for the District 52 state Senate seat representing Floyd, Bartow and Gordon counties.
Former state representative Jeff Lewis of Cartersville announced Wednesday he plans to run. Qualifying is in March for the May primary election.
“My roots run deep here in Northwest Georgia," Lewis said in a statement. "I was born here, raised my family here, and built a successful business here. ... Sadly, our way of life – and our future -- is under attack from the radical left. ... It’s time for battle-tested conservative fighters to take them on – not weak, stale politicians that go along to get along and cower under pressure."
The seat is currently held by state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome. Hufstetler was first elected in 2012 and since 2017 he’s chaired the Senate Finance Committee.
Luke Martin, a former Rome Circuit assistant district attorney and chair of the Floyd County GOP, announced in August he planned to run for the seat. At that time Hufstetler said he intended to seek reelection.
Lewis is a small business owner in the real estate management and outdoor advertising fields. He also served for a time as the district's State Transportation Board representative.
"If elected to the State Senate, I will fight for election integrity, protect life – at all stages, take on the woke left and stop CRT from ever being taught in our classrooms, pass Constitutional Carry, and ensure only legal citizens and residents of Georgia are allowed to vote," he said in his announcement.
While Hufstetler has easily won reelection every two years, the voting district has shifted slightly this year with the adoption of new maps based on population numbers from the 2020 census.
The former district covered all of Floyd County and parts of Bartow, Gordon and Chattooga counties. The new one has Chattooga and part of Floyd moved into District 53.
Heading into the 2022 elections, District 52 is made up of 97,771 people in Bartow, 89.79% of the county population; 85,090 people in Floyd, 86.31%; and 7,938 people in Gordon, 13.79% of that county.
There are 48,525 people of voting age in the district -- 81.13% of the total population, according to the Georgia General Assembly's Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office. The district is 53.81% White, 13.71% Black and 7.98% Hispanic.
District 53 contains the Armuchee area and points north in Floyd County -- 13,494 people -- equal to 13.69% of the county's population.
It includes 100% of the counties of Chattooga, 24,965; Dade, 16,251; Walker, 67,654; and Catoosa, 67,872.
There are 46,944 residents of voting age, equal to 78.30% of the district. Over 70% of the total population is White, 12.31% is Black, and 8.2% is Hispanic.
That district is currently represented by Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga.