Michael Kobito, an AP Music Theory teacher and high school band director in the Bartow County school system, is the 2023 Georgia Teacher of the Year.
Among the 10 finalists was Ashley Anglin, a first grade teacher at Rome City Schools' Elm Street Elementary.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced Kobito's selection at a banquet held Friday in LaGrange to celebrate all district teachers of the year.
“Michael Kobito is an outstanding educator who exemplifies both student-centered decision-making and the role of the fine arts in providing a world-class education to students,” Woods said.
As director of bands at Woodland High School, Kobito oversees and manages four concert bands, a 200-member marching band, a basketball pep band, a private lessons institute, jazz band, and winter guard. Under his direction, the marching band has been invited to march in the National Cherry Blossom Parade in Washington, D.C. and the London New Year’s Day Parade in 2023.
Kobito also teaches AP Music Theory at Woodland High. After his first year teaching the course, he had a 100% test participation rate and a 100% pass rate on the AP exam.
From the first day students enter the band room, Kobito encourages them to strive for excellence, and to view every day as “an opportunity, not an obstacle, to reaching their potential.”
“We teach in a world that forces kids to be comparative to the point of detriment ..." Kobito wrote in his application. “Many of the students in our classes are afraid to try because they feel they aren’t as smart or skilled as their peers. In my classroom, from the very start, I reinforce our classroom philosophy: every student’s contribution is important, and every student can learn.”
A graduate of the University of Georgia, he is currently pursuing a Master of Music degree at Georgia College and State University.
As Georgia Teacher of the Year, Kobito will serve as an advocate for public education in Georgia, speaking to the public about the teaching profession and serving as an ex-officio member of the State Board of Education. He will also participate in the competitive selection process for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.
The runner-up is Katie Blum, a second-grade teacher at Sugar Hill Elementary School in Gwinnett County.
Other finalists were Julie Caraballo at J.R. Trippe Middle School, Vidalia City Schools; Laura Floryance at Sawyer Road Elementary School, Marietta City Schools; Susan Howard at Hall County Schools' Lanier School for Inquiry, Investigation, and Innovation; Vicki Knox at Deer Chase Elementary School, Richmond County School System; Chelsea Leming at Indian Knoll Elementary School, Cherokee County School District; Lisa Seegar at Britt David Magnet Academy, Muscogee County School District; and Jesse Smith at Rockdale Career Academy, Rockdale County Public Schools.