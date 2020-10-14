The entire jail population at the Bartow County Jail is in quarantine after 30-plus positive cases of COVID-19 among inmates.
Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap said those who have tested positive have been mostly asymptomatic and the quarantine is effective as of Wednesday.
"We have observed the mistruths that have been posted on social media in the past couple of days," Millsap said in a statement. "I can assure you that we are monitoring all inmates in the facility and we are testing and following the state health department's guidelines and recommendations."
There are over 30 cases at the jail, Northwest Georgia Public Health District spokesman Logan Boss said.
"We've been in discussions with jail officials and they have been following the recommended guidelines," Boss said. "There are over 30 cases at the jail and we expect more."
Jails present particular issues when quarantining infected individuals.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 often are cohort quarantines. Cohorting refers to the practice of isolating groups of people infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus together as a group due to a limited number of individual cells.
At this point jails are the number two in the top three locations for outbreaks, Boss said. Number one being long term care facilities and number three being schools.
"Other are correctional and detention facilities that have had outbreaks include Hays (state prison) and jail in Floyd, Paulding and Chattooga," Boss said.
An outbreak for those type of facilities is defined as one confirmed COVID-19 case within a 28-day span. If those facilities report additional cases during that time period the outbreak is considered ongoing, he said.
At this point there have been no Floyd County Jail inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said.
However, they did get an inmate in at the Floyd jail from Bartow County yesterday. The jail staff has isolated that inmate as well as any contacts and tests are pending as of Wednesday afternoon.
There have been seven staff members within the past month who have either been quarantined or tested positive, he said.
Millsap said those incarcerated in the jail are receiving medical care.
"My jail staff and I took an oath to protect and serve, this includes people who are incarcerated as well," he said in a letter.
He said visitation until the quarantine is lifted will be limited to video visitation, phone calls or emails with people in custody.
"Please do not call and ask if your relative or loved one has tested positive," he said. "Due to HIPPA regulations we cannot release this information to you. If the inmate tests positive they will be told the results of their test and they can share it with you."