Floyd County started the local recount of the statewide presidential race a little past 12 p.m. Tuesday and officials expect the recount to take at least two days.
For this recount, the elections office only has one Dominion Tech and one scanner, which will process over 41,000 Floyd County ballots.
According to election board member John Scott Husser, they'll begin with absentee ballots, then do early in-person ballots, election day ballots and finish with the provisional ballots.
Accounting for adjudicating ballots again, Husser and Chair Tom Rees believe they won't have the official results ready before the holiday weekend.
Both elections board members clarified that they will not be checking for signatures during the recount.
Rees explained that in order to check signatures, they would need the envelopes the absentee ballots came in and while they still have the envelopes, checking the signatures would take even more time and would be very difficult.
After the termination of former Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady, Rees said Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell is overseeing office operations. Rees cited the recounts as keeping them busy and haven't begun officially discussing what they will do for the Senate Runoff in January.