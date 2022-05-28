Building the wall and barring transgender athletes from women’s sports were the top two issues of interest for voters in the nonbinding survey from the Georgia Republican Party that appeared on the primary election ballot.
Democrats statewide weighed in most frequently on paid parental leave and universal preschool from the list of ballot questions posed by their party.
Not every voter bothered to answer every question.
Floyd County voters in both primaries reflected the party preferences, in general, but there were a few outliers in terms of what issues sparked the most participation.
More local voters in the Democratic primary opted to comment on the possibility of expanding the child tax credit than in expanding voter access. Statewide, the interest-level was flipped.
However, actual support for broadening opportunities to vote was higher — over 93% locally and 95% statewide. Fewer thought an increased tax credit was a good idea, although support still topped 80%.
In the local Republican primary, the question dealing with absentee ballot tampering was the fourth most-answered by voters. Statewide, it had the fewest number of responses out of the eight questions presented.
An extra question posed by the Floyd County Republican Party about changing the method of electing Rome City Commissioners drew the least interest from local voters.
Republicans’ questions
1. The Biden administration has stopped building the border wall and illegal border crossings have dramatically increased. Should securing our border be a national priority?
State — Yes: 93.24% (of 1,116,602 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 92.23% (of 13,662 voting)
2. Education is the largest line item in the state budget. Should education dollars follow the student to the school that best fits their need, whether it is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual, or homeschool?
State — Yes: 78.78% (of 1,104,909 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 74.78% (of 13,502 voting)
3. Florida has passed a law to stop social media platforms from influencing political campaigns by censoring candidates. Should Georgia pass such a law to protect free speech in political campaigns?
State — Yes: 83.9% (of 1,094,214 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 82.32% (of 13,338 voting)
4. Two of the three current federal work visa programs are lottery based. Should issuance of federal work visas instead be based on job skills?
State — Yes: 86.53% (of 1,072,666 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 85.18% (of 12,993 voting)
5. Biological males who identify as females have begun competing in female sports. Should schools in Georgia allow biological males to compete in female sports?
State — No: 96.32% (of 1,113,449 voting)
Floyd — No: 96.32% (of 13,629 voting)
6. To prevent ballot tampering, state law prohibits political operatives from handling absentee ballots once they have been marked by a voter. To protect the integrity of our elections, should the enforcement of laws against ballot tampering be a priority?
State — Yes: 95.35% (of 1,053.401 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 94.80% (of 13,510 voting)
7. Absentee drop boxes are vulnerable to illegal ballot trafficking. Should absentee ballot drop boxes be eliminated?
State — Yes: 85.33% (of 1,107,112 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 85.10% (of 13,568 voting)
8. Crime has dramatically increased throughout the country including in our capital city of Atlanta. Should the citizens of residential areas like the Buckhead community of Atlanta be allowed to vote to create their own city governments and police departments?
State — Yes: 79.78% (of 1,084,622 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 79.60% (of 13,248 voting)
♦ Do you support changing (Rome) City Commission elections to require each candidate to run for a specific post as opposed to the current system where the top three vote-getters within a Ward become commissioners?
Floyd County only — Yes: 79.52% (of 12,817 voting)
Democrats’ questions
1. Should the United States remove obstacles to economic advancement by forgiving all student loan debt?
State — Yes: 85.07% (of 662,860 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 79.10% (of 2,976 voting)
2. Should all Georgians have access to paid parental leave following the birth or adoption of a child?
State — Yes: 95.26% (of 664,292 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 94.03% (of 2,980 voting)
3. Should every three- and four-year-old in Georgia be given the opportunity to attend a high-quality preschool free of charge?
State — Yes: 96.21% (of 665,100 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 95.23% (of 2,979 voting)
4. Should Georgia voters have the right to gather signed petitions to directly place questions on the ballot, whether to change the law or poll the public?
State — Yes: 87.69% (of 654,367 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 85.06% (of 2,919 voting)
5. Should families earning less than $150,000 per year receive an expanded tax credit to help cover the costs of raising children?
State — Yes: 88.85% (of 661,552 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 85.30% (of 2,959)
6. Should the State of Georgia expand access to health care for over half a million Georgians by utilizing federal funds to expand Medicaid?
State — Yes: 96.91% (of 663,435 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 95.58% (of 2,961 voting)
7. Should the State of Georgia expand voter access by increasing early voting opportunities, allowing same-day voter registration, removing obstacles to voting by mail, and installing secure ballot drop boxes, accessible at all times, through Election Day?
State — Yes: 95.57% (of 662,655 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 93.81% (of 2,957 voting)
8. Should marijuana be legalized, taxed, and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older, with proceeds going towards education, infrastructure, and health care programs?
State — Yes: 80.46% (of 661,823 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 79.33% (of 2,961 voting)
9. Should the State of Georgia incentivize the development of clean, renewable energy sources to support America’s energy independence?
State — Yes: 96.98% (of 658,164 voting)
Floyd — Yes: 96.05% (of 2,935 voting)