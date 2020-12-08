Wright Bagby has been named as the chair of the Floyd County Commission and Allison Watters has been picked as vice chair for 2021.
They are both beginning their second terms as county commissioners. Watters and Bagby were first elected in 2016 and reelected in November. The board votes each year on which of its five members will hold the gavel.
It’s not the first time Bagby has served in a leadership role. He served on the Rome City Commission from 2004 through 2011, holding the commission-appointed mayoral position from 2008 through 2010.
Bagby will be stepping up from his role as vice chair, replacing two-term chair Scotty Hancock.
Watters is a local business owner and currently holds seats on the Litter & Blight Task Force, Sara Hightower Regional Library Board and the Stepping Up Task Force, which focuses on limiting the number of people with mental illnesses in jail.
Commissioners also honored Sheriff Tim Burkhalter and Chief Deputy Tommy McGuire — both are set to retire at the end of Burkhalter’s term at the close of the year.