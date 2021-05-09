Mark down Saturday as the day Floyd County returned to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic put the community on pause for close to 15 months.
Rolater Park in Cave Spring was packed for the Baconfest to benefit the city's downtown development authority, and Ridge Ferry Park hosted 15 competition teams at the Backyard BBQ Bash.
"I love bacon," said Larry Wells of Henager, Alabama, who calls himself a bacon connoisseur.
He said he could tell by the size of the crowd that people are ready enjoy large events outdoors once again. Wells said he travels all over Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee for bacon-related events and found a great variety in Cave Spring early Saturday.
The park, the church across the street, the public square and just about anywhere you could park were filled with vehicles. Billy Wayne Abernathy, a member of the Cave Spring DDA, said he didn't imagine a turnout that large, even after a hiatus last year.
Joyce Mink said seven contestants entered recipes ranging from bacon kettle corn to bacon haystacks and bacon wrapped sausage marinated in pineapple juice.
Debbie Fugatt of Dallas won first place for her candied bacon, followed in second place by Terry Meadows of Rome with the bacon wrapped sausage and Alex Childers, also of Rome, in third with bacon sausage balls.
Vendors turned out in droves and a car show that was part of the event drew 92 cars. Abernathy said another 50 cars had to be turned away because there was no place to put them.
In Ridge Ferry Park, the aroma of smoked pork and chicken wafted among the pines.
Brad Maffett and his Porkytown team out of Royston took home the winner's belt, signifying the top chef overall.
"Last year I entered another Backyard competition the day before COVID hit. I had put my money in and it got canceled and I was so upset," Maffett said. "When I found out about this one, I just jumped and was so ready to compete."
Clyde Allen, who took home a couple of trophies, said the best part was watching people enjoy the meat. That's what he missed the most over the last year, when he normally would have participated in a dozen or more competitions.
Tony Hughes, with Up in Smoke BBQ, said the biggest difference between cooking chicken and pork is just a matter of time.
"If you cook chicken too long it'll dry out," Hughes said.
The kind of wood also matters. He said he uses hickory and pecan most of the time, but will occasionally use cherry for his ribs.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation official Jim Alred said he was pleased with the turnout and hopes to grow the event next year.