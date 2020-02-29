While influential civil rights leaders are most often the focus of the spotlight during Black History Month, one local event highlighted black sports figures who also made an impact.
During a Lunch and Learn event at the Rome Area History Center, Larry Lester spoke on the important contributions black baseball made to American history.
Lester is a historian, author and co-founder of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri.
One of the undertakings Lester is instrumental in is the Negro Leagues Baseball Grave Marker Project, which is dedicated to finding the unmarked graves of black baseball players and raising money for markers.
Since 2004, the project has found 50 graves and placed markers at 34 of them so far.
As Lester began speaking, he set the stage for what was going on in America in the 20s and the culture that was being cultivated by the Harlem Renaissance.
It was also “the Golden Age of Sports” as Lester stated. The first all black basketball team, the New York Rams, was founded in 1923 and four years later, the Harlem Globe Trotters began playing.
“Black baseball was the third largest (black) business in the country, behind black insurance companies and black hair care product companies,” Lester said.
When the Negro Baseball League was founded in 1920, it became “the engine that drove a lot of businesses in the black community.”
Lester touched on the influence that Jackie Robinson, the first black Major League Baseball player, left on America. As Robinson desegregated baseball by joining the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, he helped jump-start the civil rights movement, along with other black athletes.
“About a month before Dr. King was assassinated, he visited Dodger pitcher Don Newcombe in his Los Angeles home ... in a 2009 interview with the New York post, Newcombe relayed Dr. King’s epic words,” Lester said. “’Don, you’ll never know how easy you and Jackie and Roy (Campanella) and (Larry) Doby made it for me to do my job by what you did on the baseball field.’”
After Lester finished his lecture, which was met with a standing ovation, local Negro League veteran Edward “Butch” Haynes began talking about his career.
Haynes was born to a white father and black mother in North Rome. He began his career playing for the Raggedy Nines at the age of 15 then joined the Lindale Dragons in the early 60s when he was in his early 20s.
While living in Rome, he delivered the Pittsburgh Courier, one of the biggest black newspapers in the country at the time.
When playing with the Dragons, Haynes said that with “several men behind him and a good pitcher,” he never lost a game.
Shortly after he began playing for the Dragons, he was signed to the Detroit Stars. After beating the Indianapolis Clowns, the same team Hank Aaron started with, they asked him to join their team, which he agreed to.
“My daddy took me to the bus station, I got on the bus and I went to Leland Park. I pitched a three-hitter and we won the game like that,” Haynes said.
In the newspaper article the next day, it was reported that a “white boy” had joined the team. Shortly after he finished speaking, both Haynes and Lester took questions from the audience.
Eddie Hood, who played for the Cave Spring Blue Socks — a sand lot team — as a center fielder, inquired about a baseball player named Harris “Suitcase” Simpson, who was from Dalton.
Hood thought he was nicknamed “Suitcase” because he lived out of a suitcase but Lester clarified by saying he was called “Suitcase” because he was traded so often.
Lester also touched on why there are currently so few black players in the Major League, after being asked by audience member Dalton Lemelle what’s being done to recruit more African-American players to the MLB.
According to Lester, only 8% of MLB players are black. He also said that MLB teams are recruiting more Hispanic players that are out of the country because it’s cheaper to pay them and they don’t have to pay them bonuses.
Lester said that there’s a “black talent pool” that’s being dispersed over basketball, football and baseball.
From June 12 to June 13, the Negro League Baseball Conference will take place in Birmingham, Alabama, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Baseball League. More former black baseball players will also be speaking at the event.