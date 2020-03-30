Authorities are still trying to identify a body that was found in a creek between Alabama Highway and the Floyd County Wildlife Association facility off Ga. 100 North in Coosa on Sunday night.
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said a property owner was walking his land when he saw what he thought might have been a dead animal in the creek.
When the man poked it with a stick it revealed a dead male, believed to be a white man, perhaps in his mid 30s.
The body was recovered from the water just before 8 p.m. Sunday night and Proctor said the man may have been in the water for close to a week.
“There were no obvious signs of foul play,” Proctor said. “With conditions like that, though, it’s hard to tell.”
There has been a missing persons report on a man who lived near the International Paper plant in Coosa for several months — but Proctor said he did not think the body found Sunday night was the same person.
“I’ve sent the body to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy and an official determination of the cause of death,” Proctor said.