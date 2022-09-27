Overall Floyd County's finances are in good shape, according to an independent audit, however the report stated that there appears to be a lack of financial transparency from the Superior Court clerk's office.
Floyd County's outside auditors presented their findings Tuesday to county commissioners, giving the county good grades overall for the fiscal year ending in 2021.
The one area where James Bence with Mauldin and Jenkins issued a finding was the court clerk's office, citing a lack of internal controls. Specifically, the auditors found that Clerk of Court Barbara Penson is not maintaining a general ledger or trial balance throughout the year, nor is she reconciling bank statements to the ledger on a monthly basis.
This has resulted in the office being unable to reconcile bank statements throughout the year. County officials in the meeting voiced frustration regarding the situation and stated that since Penson is a constitutional officer, she doesn't answer to the commission.
When contacted after that meeting, Penson said there have been additional training and measures added since they switched over the ICON court case management software.
The primary issue, from the Superior Court clerk's point of view, is that her staff was poorly trained in the ICON software and she feels the county's internal auditor has not been responsive to requests for assistance.
"There's not any money missing," Penson said. "I feel very confident that if the auditor would come and look at (our finances) they would see it's in great shape... I don't feel like there's any real issue or real problems."
The findings also suggested that all the county's constitutional officers -- tax commissioner, probate court, magistrate court, juvenile court, clerk of Superior Court and the Floyd County Sheriff's Office -- need to separate certain processes regarding finance so an individual cannot misappropriate funds without those actions being detected during the normal course of business.
For example, they suggest that a person who opens mail and accepts receipts for payment not have any access to cash. Or an employee who performs purchasing functions should not also have access to payables and disbursement functions.
An issue with those suggestions, the auditors noted, is staff size.
"The size of the constitutional officers' accounting and administrative staff precluded certain internal controls that would be preferred if office staff were large enough to provide optimum segregation of duties," the audit stated.
However, this is an issue with many local governments, Bence said.
Overall the 2021 audit found the county in good financial standing. The general fund, which is the largest pool of money the county draws on, spends approximately half the budget on general safety -- that funds police and the fire department.
The county also has other financial tools available, such as special purpose, local option sales taxes and education local option sales taxes, which provide much of the county's capital improvements. The auditor found these funds were also in good shape.