Attorneys for a man sentenced to death in 1985 are asking a Floyd County judge to take into consideration a recent report from a federal scientific agency debunking evidence used in the trial.
A report released in October from National Institute of Standards and Technology finds that bite mark analysis is unreliable and not supported by science. The report from the nonregulatory agency further states there is no evidence that people can be identified by teeth marks and there is no standard way of measuring teeth marks.
The attorneys for John Randall Rogers, in a motion for a new trial, state that bite mark evidence was critical in getting a conviction. Rogers is seeking to have his conviction, and death sentence, vacated and is requesting a new trial. He was convicted of the 1980 rape and murder of his 75-year-old neighbor Grace Perry.
“Never before has a federal agency unaffiliated with law enforcement published a scientific rebuke of forensic science,” the filing stated. “Said simply, for the first time, the federal government put its authoritative stamp of approval behind the ongoing effort to rid the criminal courts of convictions based on junk science.”
The report states that bite mark evidence “lacks a sufficient scientific foundation,” backing up testimony presented by Rogers stating the premise for bite mark evidence was not supported by data and was “junk science” during hearings this year.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryan Johnson presided over two hearings this year where Rogers’ attorneys attacked the evidence used to convict Rogers in the 1985 trial.
In the first of two hearings, they asserted that the trial focused primarily on what they termed as the “debunked” science of bite mark evidence and the testimony of Dr. Richard Souviron. In the 1980s Souviron was one of the leading experts of bite mark evidence, but he has since recanted his testimony.
In the second hearing, in August, Rogers’ attorneys presented witnesses concerning what they characterized as the fallibility of latent fingerprint evidence presented.
The argument was similar to that concerning bite mark evidence, but to a lesser degree, and witnesses stated that scientific advances have changed the use of latent fingerprint evidence significantly since 1985.
Rogers was released back to Georgia Department of Corrections custody in September after two hearings held in Floyd County Superior Court concerning his motion. Judge Johnson had not yet made a ruling concerning the motion for a new trial.