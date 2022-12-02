After sharing plans to come together in May, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health today announced they have closed on their formal combination to create Advocate Health.
Like many healthcare mergers, the change is touted as one that will bring medical innovations to patients more quickly. However, they're also making a pledge to push forward on social and environmental issues like addressing root causes of health inequities, advance population health and achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.
“Powered by 150,000 teammates – including the best and brightest physicians, nurses, researchers and faculty – we are poised to push past traditional geographic and care delivery boundaries to create a healthier tomorrow for all,” said Eugene A. Woods, chief executive officer of Advocate Health, in a statement Friday.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to bring our organizations together to do more, be better and go faster to help more people live well while training the next generation of health care professionals,” said Jim Skogsbergh, who will serve alongside Woods as chief executive officer until his retirement in 18 months.
Advocate Health is headquartered in Charlotte, but also has a strong presence in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas. There is currently a Milwaukee-based institute for health equity in the works as well.
The Advocate Health Care, Atrium Health and Aurora Health Care brands will continue to be used in their respective local communities, including Floyd County, with Wake Forest University School of Medicine serving as the academic core of the combined entity.
That means the newly established Atrium branding will remain the same at Atrium Health Floyd locations.
The board of directors comprises an equal number of members from Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health. Thomas C. Nelson, chair of Atrium Health’s board of directors, will chair the new organization’s board until Dec. 31, 2023.
Michele Richardson, chair of Advocate Aurora’s board of directors, will assume leadership for the immediately succeeding two-year term.
The combination of the two entities bring in revenues of more than $27 billion, the newly combined organization comprises more than 1,000 sites of care and 67 hospitals with more than 21,000 physicians and nearly 42,000 nurses. The health system delivers nearly $5 billion in annual community benefit.