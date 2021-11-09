Most patients at Atrium Health Floyd will be able to have two visitors, effective Wednesday.
Some visitation restrictions remain because of COVID-19 to ensure the safety of patients, staff members and visitors.
No visitors younger than 18 will be permitted for hospitalized patients. Requests for additional visitors due to special circumstances, such as end-of-life, will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Visitation may be further limited if visitors cannot be safely seated at least six feet apart.
All visitors and patients will be screened before entering the hospital. Visitors with flu-like symptoms and those with a positive or pending COVID-19 test will not be allowed to enter.
Laboring mothers will be allowed two visitors and a labor coach, who must leave after the baby is born. Mothers delivering by C-section will be allowed two visitors. After birth, two visitor will be allowed, and one can spend the night.
Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Floyd Medical Center will be permitted two visitors with an issued ID band. During visitation, masks should be worn for the entirety of the visit. Social distancing and proper hand hygiene also should be observed.
When possible, adult patients are asked not to bring minor children with them to their primary care, urgent care or other outpatient visits. If an adult visitor accompanies the patient to the appointment, the adult will be asked to stay with the children in the waiting area or outside during the visit.
To see a complete breakdown of visitation guidelines visit Floyd.org.