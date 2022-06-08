Atrium Health Floyd's new elevated helipad off Second Avenue officially opened this week and is already being put to use.
“Providing timely, lifesaving care is crucial when it comes to treating trauma patients,” said Dr. Ken Jones, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Atrium Health Floyd. “This helipad furthers our commitment to use technological advances to bring the best care possible to Northwest Georgia.”
While the official opening was early this week, the helipad has already had an impact on patient care in the area, Jones said.
“The helipad was actually used this past weekend,” Jones said. “There was a serious accident in another county that required one of the patients to be transported to Floyd by air. Fortunately, the helipad was ready for use and we were able to provide quick care for the patient.”
Helipad safety exercises, which also included members of the Rome-Floyd Fire Department, began in early May. The training included classroom as well as on-site exercises to familiarize emergency department teams with the process of receiving and transferring patients to an air ambulance.
Training also included helicopters from various air ambulance companies, hospitals and organizations, including Life Force Air Medical Service, Air Methods, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, the Georgia State Patrol and the Air National Guard.
The helipad is the result of an ongoing analysis to identify opportunities to bring enhanced trauma services to the communities served by Atrium Health Floyd.
Atrium Health Floyd is the only Level II Trauma Center in Georgia EMS Region 1, which covers 16 Georgia counties -- over 5,439 square miles. There are no Level I Trauma Centers in the region.