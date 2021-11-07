Atrium Health Floyd and Harbin Clinic will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children between 5 and 11 years old on Monday.
Vaccinations are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment with Atrium Health Floyd, call 706-509-5000. For appointments at Harbin Clinic, call 888-427-2461.
Walgreens Pharmacy at 701 Martha Berry Highway began administering vaccines Saturday. Appointments are highly recommended and can be scheduled online at Walgreens.com, in the Walgreens app or by calling 1-800-WALGREENS.
The CVS pharmacy located at 911 Shorter Ave. is the only CVS pharmacy in Floyd County currently provided with the child dosage of the Pfizer vaccine. Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online at CVS.com or by calling 706-234-5331.
For any vaccination location, a date of birth must be provided for proof of eligibility and a parent or guardian must accompany the child receiving the vaccine.
On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for the 5-11 age group. In a statement, the CDC said the vaccination is 91% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 to 11.
The vaccine is authorized for children as a 2-dose series taken 3 weeks apart. The dose for children ages 5-11 is one-third of the dosage of the vaccine for adolescents and adults.
“Vaccine side effects were mild and temporary,” Georgia Department of Public Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam stated. “The most common side effect was a sore arm.”
The approval of the low-dose vaccine means that all but 6% of Floyd County’s population will have access to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to census records. As of Friday, 41,447 people — 43% of Floyd County residents — were fully vaccinated. Statewide, it was at 50%.
Nationally, 58.3% of the total population was fully vaccinated as of Saturday. That breaks down to 68.2% of all people age 12 and older; 70% of adults 18 and older, and 85.6% of those age 65 and above, according to the CDC.